Curaleaf to Re-Open for Adult-Use Purchases at Massachusetts Retail Locations

Customers will be able to order for curbside pickup beginning on May 25th at dispensaries in Oxford, Ware, and Provincetown

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that retail locations in Massachusetts will re-open for adult-use purchases starting on May 25th, 2020.

Dispensary locations in Ware and Oxford will be open for regular hours from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 10 AM to 5 PM Sunday. The Provincetown location will be open for new summer hours from 9 AM to 9 PM Monday through Sunday.

"We are pleased that our three adult use dispensaries in Ware, Oxford and Provincetown are among the first of Commonwealth businesses allowed to re-open on May 25, and we appreciate the Governor and Lt. Governor's decision," said Patrik Jonsson, president of Curaleaf Massachusetts. "We're very much looking forward to resuming serving our customers with the quality products they have come to rely on, and also getting our people back to work. We expect sales to be brisk as a result of pent up demand, and we are working closely with the Cannabis Control Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Health to comply with all guidelines surrounding our reopening."

Curaleaf's employees will continue to exercise all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of their customers and staff. This includes enforcement of social distancing, mandatory face masks for all employees and customers, increased sanitation and hygiene measures, and the use of technology to minimize contact during the purchasing process as well as other day-to-day store operations.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets.

Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 54 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, 24 processing sites and employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

