Curaleaf to Report Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after market close on August 17, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event:





Curaleaf Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Date:





Monday, August 17, 2020 Time:





5:00 p.m. ET Live Call:





+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l) Passcode:





0446838 Webcast:





https://ir.curaleaf.com/events











For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10146052.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 18 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Company Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Daniel Foley, VP of Corporate Finance & IR

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications, Curaleaf

[email protected]

