Curasight is awarded two prizes in Best IPO 2020 by the independent IPO Guide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide announced that Curasight A/S ("Curasight") is awarded two prizes. The first for an excellent stock price development since the IPO and the second in the quality category. Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide examines all Swedish stock exchange listings. In 2020, 47 companies were listed on the stock exchange. Among the 7 small-cap companies Curasight's stock price development stands out as excellent with an increase 110% above that of the OMXS30 index. In the quality category the jury awarded Curasight a honorable quality award as the company only received one flag by the IPO guide's reviewers compared to an average of 2.3 flags.

Affärsvärlden's IPO Guiden (`IPO Guide') is an independent analysis group that reviews all IPOs in Sweden. In 2020, they reviewed 47 Swedish listings and ranked them by both quality and stock price development.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition from the independent IPO Guide. Sweden is one of the most competitive IPO markets in Europe and the entire Curasight team is working hard to capture the enormous potential of the Company to help cancer patients and benefit shareholders." said Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO

Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide applies a rigorous pre-IPO and post-IPO analysis identifying critical issues (24 predefined flags) with the aim of contributing to the quality of the IPO sector in Sweden. The awards are given in two categories. The first is Share Price Development, measured as the price development from initial subscription price onwards. It compares the relative price performance to the OMXS30, with a breakpoint 12 months after listing. As a measure, it is designed to be objective and simple. The second is Quality, which is more subjective as it relies on a jury that selects winners based on an overall assessment of three factors: 1) the lowest number of "flags" given in the pre- and post IPO analysis, 2) the share price development during the year, and 3) the jury's review.

Of the 7 small-cap companies analyzed by Affärsvärlden's IPO Guide, 2.3 flags were identified on average, compared to only 1 flag for Curasight - given for long timeline between ended subscription of units to first day of trading. Curasight's share price increased with 110% from its IPO. This refers to relative price development compared with OMXS30.

Sedermera Fondkommission acted as Financial Advisor to Curasight for the IPO besides the forthcoming warrant exercise in September. The IPO was oversubscribed by approximately 835%. "We have been very pleased with Sedermera's excellent advice and collaboration over the course of our work with them," said Chairman Per Falholt.

"As the company's advisor since the IPO, we have followed Curasight closely and we are obviously extremely happy with the progress the company has made. Curasight has followed the plan and achieved its stated goals at projected time", commented Hans Nilsson, Director of Corporate Finance at Sedermera Fondkommission.

