Curated Wellness Snacks You Can Trust, All In One Place: Introducing NatureBox Partner Market

Shop for NatureBox's own line of adaptogenic snacks with functional benefits; and

Browse the NatureBox Partner Market for a variety of delicious products from brands that make it through the vetting process.

"We're taking over 10 years of food development expertise and know-how on a new venture – curating the best food and beverage brands to partner with and include in the new NatureBox Partner Market," CEO of NatureBox John Occhipinti says.

NatureBox Partner Market offers more variety, without overwhelming consumers, by striking a balance between a healthy number of products with our traditional high quality and standards. Other snack box companies overload consumers with an endless scroll of products bought through distributors. Our market makes snacking a more mindful experience by offering a curated line-up of branded items our consumers can trust.

Initial Partner Market offerings in the beverage category include RISE Brewing Co's organic nitro cold brew coffee and lattes, Twrl Tea's plant-based organic milk teas ,and Chameleon x Dripkit single serve pour over coffee. Snack products include BEHAVE's seriously good gummy bears, Mustache Munchie's organic crackers, and Stryve's beef Biltongs.

For over a decade, NatureBox has delivered corporate and consumer clients healthy snacks made with simple, high-quality ingredients without artificial flavors, sugars, salts, and preservatives. Our goal is to reduce stress and help people live better lives through healthy, delicious snacks with functional benefits. For more information, visit www.naturebox.com

