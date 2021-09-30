Curative Talent Announces New Leadership in Clinical Healthcare Recruiting

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Talent, a national healthcare recruiting firm, welcomes new leadership to their Clinical Search Unit, based in Dallas, Texas.

Curative hired consistently throughout the pandemic and continues to do so today. This week, they announced plans to relocate to a 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Irving where the team will continue to thrive under its new leadership.

To drive this level of growth, Curative welcomed Jaeson Babb, Clinical Search President, followed by Justin Ballinger and Reginald Stephens, who joined Mathew Long to complete the Clinical Senior Vice President team. Curative CEO, Jeff Bowling, purposely wanted three unique experience sets to help Curative implement the best retained search program. "The physician recruiting industry is desperately in need of a fresh approach, and these four leaders working together provide that." said Bowling.

Babb led winning teams in both retained, travel rehab and locum tenens healthcare for over 15 years. Babb said, "I look forward to helping the organization reach our full potential. I'm most excited about the 'dream team' we are building internally, and CEO Jeff Bowling's vision for what Curative will become."

Long has been with Curative for 4 years. He has close to 25 years of sales and leadership experience in two very different industries. Ballinger has 14 years of clinical recruiting and successful leadership experience from The Medicus Firm. Stephens brings Curative the experience and drive of a professional athlete and Super Bowl champion along with six years of clinical recruiting and leadership knowledge from The Delta Companies.

"Our advanced technology resources continue to drive Curative's remarkable growth. We have proprietary tools that no one else has because of our significant investment, and our horsepower in Silicon Valley. We continue to create a true advantage for our recruiting team and I couldn't be happier with the direction we're headed." says Bowling. "Bringing this clinical recruiting leadership team together will help us to better serve our clients and candidates, including physicians devoting their lives to treating patients on the front lines of healthcare."

Babb, Stephens, Ballinger, and Long will be available during their November interview session to meet prospective Curative team members. To learn more about THE team reach out to [email protected]

About Curative

Curative finds incredible healthcare talent with less hassle using better data. We combine the heart and hard work of experienced recruiters with the intelligent technology of Doximity, the world's largest professional medical network. Using a tech lens to re-engineer the healthcare staffing delivery model, Curative delivers a superior clinician user experience and comes through with vetted practitioners. The result: the commitment and ability to find people who care.

For more information, visit https://curativetalent.com/ for Executive Search, visit https://curativeexecutivesearch.com/ Follow Curative at www.twitter.com/curativetalent, linkedin.com/company/curativetalent and www.facebook.com/curativetalent.

Contact: Megan Williams, Director of Communications, Curative, 817-933-8335, mwiliams (at) curativetalent (dot) com

