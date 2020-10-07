Curative's Third COVID-19 Lab Opens in Greater Austin with Testing Vans and Walk-up Kiosks to Reach More Texans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 testing startup Curative, Inc. today announced the opening of a new, CLIA-certified laboratory facility based in Pflugerville, Texas. The lab facility, which began operations in late September, processes COVID-19 test kits from across the State of Texas and provides patient results within 48-hours. The Pflugerville lab will significantly increase both availability and processing capacity for the state by 10,000 tests per day, using the company's FDA EUA authorized oral fluid-based COVID-19 test.

"We're excited to meet Texans wherever they are and provide innovative, reliable ways to get tested for COVID-19 through our easily accessible vans and walk-up kiosks," said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. "Our unique, self-administered oral fluid swab test offers a painless, simple option with quick 24- to 48-hour results to Texans across the state. We're also thrilled to set-up our third U.S. lab and bring new jobs to Pflugerville."

The lab opens following the recent deployment of mobile testing units, including test kiosks, vans and mobile trailers across Texas to improve accessibility to testing in remote areas and vulnerable populations. Curative keenly understands the benefits and limitations of stationary and drive-through testing sites. Accordingly, Curative worked with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to mobilize its innovative vans and kiosks to provide testing to communities who may not have close access to COVID-19 testing. By the end of October, Curative plans to have over 20 testing units across Texas staffed for appointments every day of the week. Texans who would like to be tested can make an appointment at curative.com.

"We are proud to support the opening of Curative's Pflugerville lab as our community plays a crucial role in increasing testing, making our region safer and bringing jobs to Pflugerville residents," said Pflugerville Mayor, Victor Gonzales.

Curative selected Pflugerville as the home of its third lab facility because the ready-made lab enabled Curative to quickly begin operations. The talent pool in the area also ensures that staffing of the lab and testing facilities can be scaled rapidly. Through the new lab and testing units, Curative expects to create 250 new jobs across Texas. Curative has already employed 170 new Texas-based staff. Those interested in applying for a position can find more information online here: Indeed.com.

"We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Curative, not just during a pandemic, but as they continue to deliver new options for testing and immunizations," said Amy Madison, executive director, Pflugerville Community Development Corporation. "Besides benefitting from the jobs and continued investment, Pflugerville will become the epicenter for rolling out fast, convenient and safe delivery options that contribute to a healthier Texas."

"Testing is a key component to saving lives and livelihoods, and we have already seen benefits from Curative's testing in Pflugerville," said Shontel Mays, president & CEO, Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce. "The opening of the testing kiosks amplifies their efforts and shows their commitment to keeping our community healthy and safe. We welcome Curative, Inc. to Pflugerville and are grateful they are providing this much-needed service to our community."

Since its founding in January, Curative has become one of the leading COVID-19 testing providers by testing over 4.5 million samples across the U.S. Curative also operates the country's largest COVID-19 testing site at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, testing approximately 6,000 people per day.

The company's end-to-end COVID-19 testing solution is currently used by the Department of Defense, as well as the states of Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (Atlanta and Savannah), Illinois (Chicago), Louisiana, Texas and Wyoming. With the opening of Curative's lab in Pflugerville, the company will have the capacity to test one million samples per week.

About Curative

Curative began COVID-19 testing in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. Curative is currently operational within a CLIA-certified lab in San Dimas CA, Pflugerville, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and comprised of a team of doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative is rapidly scaling its simple-to-use and painless oral fluid COVID-19 tests to reach the groups most in need of testing. For more details on Curative, please visit curative.com.

Media Contact

APCO Worldwide for Curative

[email protected]

SOURCE Curative, Inc.