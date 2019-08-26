Curbio Wins NAR's Second Annual iOi Summit Pitch Battle

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., a fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovation, is the winner of NAR's Second Annual iOi Summit Pitch Battle. Competing against fourteen finalists in front of conference attendees and thousands of virtual attendees through livestream, Curbio's Vice President of Marketing Rikki Rogers convinced the panel of judges that Curbio's tech-enabled "renovate now, pay when you sell" model is a game changer for real estate agents and homeowners.

"The entire Curbio team is thrilled about the win," said Rogers. "Curbio is changing the way Realtors® and their clients approach selling homes. Our platform accelerates renovation completion by more than 60%, increases net proceeds for sellers, and gives real estate agents back their valuable time – this is the new way of preparing for market."

The Curbio platform brings a modern customer experience to a notoriously outdated industry by providing same day estimates, virtualk walkthroughs and real-time project communication. Curbio complements these high-tech benefits with a design-build process, which includes complete project management, pre-selection of materials and renovation choices geared towards making home sellers a profit. The solution is packaged up in an innovative and consumer friendly "pay at closing" business model which ensures the entire process is quick, easy and painless for both the Realtor® and home seller.

Curbio was co-founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs and technology industry veterans Rick Rudman and Matthew Siegal. Curbio is rapidly expanding across the United States, serving homeowners in Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and South New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Houston, Dallas and Phoenix, with plans to launch operations in Miami and Chicago by the end of the year. The company recently raised $7 million and was named to Remodeling magazine's Remodeling 550 list, which ranks the nation's most successful remodeling companies.

As the victor, Curbio will present at NAR's annual convention in San Francisco later this year and appear in a feature article in Realtor® Magazine.

About Curbio Inc.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping Realtors® and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. Operations will begin in Chicago, Tampa, and Miami before the end of 2019.

