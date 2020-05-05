Curcumin Market Size Worth $151.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 12.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global curcumin market size is expected to reach USD 151.9 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Product demand is anticipated to be propelled by its increasing application in numerous industries including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. It possesses valuable anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties, emerging as a go-to pain relief choice for patients suffering from arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Key suggestions from the report:

In Europe , the application of curcumin in the pharmaceuticals sector accounted for a share of 57.2% in terms of revenue in 2019 owing to increasing focus on marketing of capsules/tablets that offer aid to immune system, joint, and digestive health

In Europe , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to reach USD 41.8 million in 2027 owing to its wide range of applications in pharmaceutical industry

In Asia Pacific , the curcumin market is anticipated to witness the second fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. The region is estimated to have more demand owing to high consumption of turmeric in food products

North America was the largest regional market in 2019, with a value of USD 73.8 million . Growing demand for processed food products and curcumin-based health supplements is expected to drive demand in this region

Health issues due to the incorporation of synthetic ingredients in medicines, food, and cosmetics are the major reasons for influencing manufacturers to adopt natural ingredients in product formulation, which is likely to drive the market.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Curcumin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/turmeric-extract-curcumin-market

Rising awareness among consumers, particularly in developed countries including U.S., Germany, and Denmark, is likely to further fuel the demand for curcumin over the next eight years. It is an active component of turmeric, which is extracted from the Curcuma longa plant. The trend of increasing demand for ayurvedic medicinal formulations in numerous countries is observed, and this trend is projected to significantly benefit the curcumin market over the forecast period.

Curcumin or turmeric is widely used in cosmetic products. In India, turmeric is a key ingredient in several Ayurveda medicines. It is used to treat acne and eczema, prevent and heal dry skin, and slow down the aging process. Natural cleansers, including milk, when blended with turmeric, serve as useful natural cosmetics. These cosmetics are used to achieve glowing skin, and control and reduce the formation of wrinkles and lines.

Curcumin finds applications in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, including dye-sensitized PV technology, and textiles. In 2019, pharmaceutical was the largest application segment in terms of both volume and revenue, accounting for over half of the share, owing to the rising requirement for curcumin-based OTC supplements. Product demand from the food industry has also increased in terms of volume owing to the growing demand for natural flavoring and coloring substances.

Key industry participants include SV Agrofood, Wacker Chemie AG, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., and Synthite Industries Ltd. In March 2016, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. invested around USD 1.5 million in the research and development of proactive curcumin. Turmeric is also used for dyeing numerous fabrics including cotton, silk, and wool for a yellowish shade, which is likely to create market opportunities.

Grand View Research has segmented the global curcumin market based on application, and region:

Curcumin Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Pharmaceutical



Food



Cosmetics



Others

Curcumin Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico .

.

Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Poland





Denmark





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Vietnam





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Find more research reports on Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Passion Flower Extracts Market – The global passion flower extracts market size was estimated at USD 2.55 billion in 2018. The product is expected to gain popularity on account of being a source of antioxidant compounds including isovitexin, vitexin, quercetin, kaempferol, apigenin, rutin, and luteolin glycosides.

in 2018. The product is expected to gain popularity on account of being a source of antioxidant compounds including isovitexin, vitexin, quercetin, kaempferol, apigenin, rutin, and luteolin glycosides. Carmine Market – The global carmine market size was estimated at USD 16.7 million in 2017. It is anticipated to witness a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

– The global carmine market size was estimated at in 2017. It is anticipated to witness a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Food Colors Market – The global food colors market size was estimated at USD 1.79 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.