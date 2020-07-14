Cure Alzheimer's Fund Awarded Platinum Status From GuideStar

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been awarded the prestigious status of Platinum from GuideStar with the Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by the world's largest source of nonprofit information.

"We are grateful to GuideStar for this honor and to again receive this important designation," said Tim Armour, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "GuideStar is a valuable resource to those who are considering making a donation to an organization and want to review an unbiased evaluation of the operations and financial condition for each non-profit."

GuideStar's mission is to revolutionize philanthropy and nonprofit practice by providing information that advances transparency, enables users to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving.

To reach the Platinum level, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors meaningful data by fully sharing organizational information, in-depth financial information, as well as information about results and progress toward its mission.

The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 8 million people who visit GuideStar to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year and more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed over $110 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. With 100 percent of donations going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit Cure Alzheimer's Fund at http://www.curealz.org/.

