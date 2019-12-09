Cure Alzheimer's Fund Names Morgan Herman Executive Vice President, Development

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Herman as Executive Vice President. "We are delighted to welcome Morgan on board," said Timothy Armour, Cure Alzheimer's Fund's President and CEO. "She brings outstanding experience in health-related fundraising and is committed to our mission. She also understands the importance of continued support for the groundbreaking research we fund."

In her role, Ms. Herman will lead all fundraising efforts to support the organization's mission of funding research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer's disease.

"I am honored to join the Cure Alzheimer's Fund and help advance the effort to eradicate a terrible disease that has touched so many families, including mine," Ms. Herman said. "The burden on patients, families, caregivers, and society is tremendous. By investing in talented researchers with novel ideas I am confident that Cure Alzheimer's Fund will help find a treatment, and ultimately a cure. Families and future generations deserve our concerted and unwavering efforts," she noted.

Ms. Herman has spent nearly her entire career in hospital and medical fundraising. "I am passionate about science and medicine, so it has been rewarding to raise philanthropic support for several exceptional institutions in Greater Boston over the last 20 years."

Ms. Herman most recently served as Vice President, Philanthropy and Chief Philanthropy Officer at New England Baptist Hospital where she was responsible for all philanthropic programs for the organization. During her tenure at New England Baptist, Ms. Herman more than doubled annual contributions, secured the largest gift in the hospital's history, and launched a comprehensive campaign.

Recognized as a leader in nonprofit fundraising, Ms. Herman holds a BA from Middlebury College and an MBA from Simmons College. Raised in Cambridge, MA, she currently resides in Brookline, MA with her family.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed more than $90 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking Alzheimer's in a Dish. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4 star rating for 7 consecutive years regarding its overall financial health from Charity Navigator. With 100 percent of funds raised going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit http://www.curealz.org/

