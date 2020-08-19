Cure Alzheimer's Fund Receives $9,000 Raised by Quincy Fire Fighters

"These first responders are on the front lines every day and still manage to enthusiastically find ways to contribute and give back," said Tim Armour, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund, who accepted the check along with VP, Development Operations and Fundraising Laurel Lyle. "Their generosity and spirit are extraordinary, and we are so grateful to the Quincy Firefighters for their heroic efforts and dedication to the community."

This was the fifth year that IAFF Local 792 held a fundraiser at Olindy's bowling in Quincy, with all proceeds benefiting Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Over 100 firefighters and supporters took to the candlepin lanes making for the biggest turnout to date. "We hit it out of the park this year," Lt. Blight said of the record-breaking event. Including raffle proceeds, a total of $9,000 was raised.

"In our day-to-day emergency response, we saw so many in our brotherhood and community affected in some way by Alzheimer's disease. As firefighters, we are used to taking action, and began our fundraising efforts for Cure Alzheimer's Fund," said Lt. Blight. "From their research team to their administration team, they care, they are committed, and they support us in our fundraising efforts. We, the Firefighters of Local 792, Quincy, MA, are happy to have become a part of their team."

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed $115 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. With 100 percent of donations going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit Cure Alzheimer's Fund at http://www.curealz.org/.

