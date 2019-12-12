Cure Alzheimer's Fund Surpasses $100 Million In Research Funding

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a non-profit dedicated to funding research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it has reached an important milestone -- awarding more than $100 million in research funding.

Since its establishment in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz) has supported more than 425 innovative projects conducted by 170 scientists from institutions throughout the world, resulting in more than 525 published peer-reviewed papers. Many of these projects have yielded significant breakthroughs–resulting in hypotheses that may lead to new and critical avenues for development of novel treatments.

Among the newest topics of interest is ground-breaking research showing permeability of the blood-brain barrier. The Berg Consortium—a new initiative funded by the children of Maxine and Richard Berg—will foster multi-institutional collaboration focused on the intersection of cerebrovascular function and neuroimmune activation and resolution. Historically, the brain was thought to be virtually impenetrable: a completely encased and protected organ isolated from the rest of the body by the blood-brain barrier. New discoveries of the age and disease-associated permeability of the blood-brain barrier, of the brain's meningeal lymphatic system, and of channels from the marrow of the skull into the brain, have upended this thinking and stimulated new ways to develop and deliver effective therapies.

One of Cure Alzheimer's Fund's fundamental breakthroughs was the Alzheimer's Genome Project™, led by Dr. Rudy Tanzi of Massachusetts General Hospital. The project was the first large-scale, family-based study of the human genome specific to Alzheimer's disease. DNA from more than 400 Alzheimer's families was screened for genes that might increase risk for, or offer protection against, the disease. It was the first study to report novel Alzheimer's genes that reached statistical significance – identifying more than 100 candidate genes in the first phase. The project was recognized as one of TIME's Top 10 Medical Breakthroughs of 2008 and provided the foundation for other major genetic studies spearheaded by CureAlz, which are helping to add pieces to the puzzle of the many genetic factors contributing to Alzheimer's disease, as well as highlighting genes as candidates for therapy intervention.

Additional discoveries made by Cure Alzheimer's Fund researchers can be found here.

"For 15 years, our Board of Directors of Cure Alzheimer's Fund has remained committed to allowing and encouraging the researchers we fund to follow the science and explore high risk / high reward hypotheses. Today, there is great momentum and new discoveries. We are honored to have been the recipients of the generosity of more than 45,000 donors who have made this research possible," said Tim Armour, President and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed more than $100 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking Alzheimer's in a Dish. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for 9 consecutive evaluations regarding its overall financial health from Charity Navigator. With 100 percent of funds raised going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit http://www.curealz.org/.

SOURCE Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Related Links

http://www.curealz.org

