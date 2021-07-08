Cure Alzheimer's Fund Surpasses $125 Million In Research Funding

Cure Alzheimer's Fund Reaches $125 Million In Research Funding Tweet this

An important area of study resulting from grants provided by Cure Alzheimer's Fund is the Alzheimer's Genome Project™. The project provides the foundation for other major genetic studies, adding pieces to the puzzle of the many genetic factors contributing to Alzheimer's disease. For example, recent investigations led by Drs. Rudy Tanzi and Dmitry Prokopenko have revealed four novel sex-specific Alzheimer's disease (AD) genes that confer opposite AD risk impact in men versus women. Variations in three of these genes increased AD risk in men but seemed to be protective in women.

Areas of study provided through grants from Cure Alzheimer's Fund are detailed in the 2020 Annual Report found here https://curealz.org/news-and-events/2020-annual-report-is-now-available/

"For 17 years, the Board of Directors of Cure Alzheimer's Fund has remained committed to allowing and encouraging researchers to follow the science and explore high risk / high reward hypotheses. Today, due to the commitment of so many devoted researchers, there is great momentum and new discoveries that will lead to therapies for Alzheimer's disease. We are honored to have been the recipients of the generosity of more than 50,000 donors who have made this research possible, and continue to work on behalf of the 50 million worldwide who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," said Tim Armour, President and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed $125 million to research, resulting in many vital breakthroughs. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for ten consecutive years from Charity Navigator. One hundred percent of all funds raised go directly to research. For more information, please visit http://www.curealz.org/ .

Media Contact: Barbara Chambers

[email protected]

781-304-4510

SOURCE Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation

Related Links

http://curealz.org

