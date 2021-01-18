Cure Genetics Collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim to Develop Novel AAV Vectors Enabling the Next-generation Liver-targeted Gene Therapy

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Genetics announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop novel Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectorsleveraging Cure Genetics' proprietary VELPTM platform to develop next-generation gene therapies. This new collaboration combines Boehringer Ingelheim's experience in disease biology and gene therapy development with Cure Genetics' AAV expertise in library construction and highly efficient in vivo AAV screening. The aim is to provide potential new AAV serotypes for patients.

The clinical applications of existing AAV serotypes are limited by some of their features, such as low transduction efficiency, low tissue specificity and immunogenicity. Therefore, finding new AAV serotypes to overcome these challenges becomes critical for the majority, if not all, AAV-based gene therapies.

Comparing to other traditional vector engineering technologies, Cure Genetics' proprietary VELPTM platform encompasses key methodical innovations, including a comprehensive strategy of engineering a plasmid library with high complexity and an effective ratio. the optimized AAV production protocol ensures high genome-capsid correspondence and world-class production capacity, and the most physiologically relevant models for vector selection and validation. It enables a significantly shorter process to find the "right" AAV vectors with almost all possibility effectively covered.

Boehringer Ingelheim aspires to develop the next generation of medical breakthroughs and gene therapy is one of the focuses under exploration by the team of Research Beyond Borders. The advanced VELPTM technology platform may provide effective solutions in increasing the efficiency of novel AAV screening and help further expand our efforts in the area of gene therapy development.

"This is the very first time that a global pharmaceutical group is collaborating with a Chinese biotech in the cutting-edge field of AAV vector engineering. We appreciate the recognition of Boehringer Ingelheim's recognition of our VELPTM platform. Novel AAV vectors enlarging the therapeutic window is key to unfolding the potential of gene therapy, which is also Cure Genetics' innovative focus . We believe, together with visionary partners like Boehringer Ingelheim, the quality of life for more patients in need can be improved by next-generation gene therapy." stated Dr. Qiushi Li, Cure Genetics' Chief Operating Officer.

The collaboration with Cure Genetics was initiated by Boehringer Ingelheim China External Innovation Hub. It consists of three business units: Research Beyond Borders, Business Development and Licensing, and Venture Fund. The hub is committed to becoming the preferred partner of China's biopharmaceutical industry and bringing more Chinese innovative partnership projects to enrich Boehringer Ingelheim's global R&D pipeline, thereby ultimately benefiting more patients. So far, Boehringer Ingelheim China External Innovation Hub has established various partnerships with reputable research institutions and biotech companies in China.

About Cure Genetics

Cure Genetics is a biotech company founded in 2016, committed to expanding the frontier of gene therapy via its innovative technology of gene editing and gene delivery. With the world-leading AAV manufacturing capability, Cure Genetics' proprietary VELPTM platform enables a fast yet systematic design, selection and optimization of AAV vectors with special features and significantly better performance of in vivo gene delivery, which will empower AAV-based gene therapy to be applied in a much broader range of disease treatments.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim; Cure Genetics