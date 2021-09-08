CURE® Media Group Opens Submissions for 3rd Annual Calendar Contest

The contest highlights art that expresses individual experiences with cancer. Tweet this

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

The artist must submit an image of any kind of original visual art, such as a painting, sketch, or sculpture.

The artist must submit a title and a short description for their artwork that states its meaning to them, how it relates to the cancer experience and what medium(s) they used to create the work.

The artist can submit more than one artwork but will only win for one piece if selected.

The artwork must be submitted by, and attributed to, its creator(s).

Submissions will be accepted through October 15, 2021. Those should submit a high-resolution photo of their work to [email protected] with the subject line "2022 Calendar Contest".

Readers who do not wish to participate in the calendar contest but still wish to submit artwork to appear in our online gallery are encouraged to do so throughout the year. Those submissions may also be considered for inclusion in the print or online CURE® magazines.

For the full list of criteria, more information about the 2022 CURE® Calendar Contest, and to view the CURE® art gallery, click here.

About CURE® Media Group

CURE® Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

CURE® Media Group Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE CURE Media Group

