Curebase Secures Jane Myles as Vice President of Clinical Trial Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies through decentralized clinical trials, has named tenured clinical research expert Jane Myles as vice president of clinical trial innovation.

To download a photo of Jane Myles, click here.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial platform and model focuses on expanding clinical trial access to patients, by allowing them to participate in studies at-home, in their community, and with their own doctors. Curebase's platform is an all-in-one decentralized clinical trial software system (ePRO, eConsent, eSource, Telemedicine, etc.) with a unique focus on engaging research naive providers, and points of care, in places traditional studies do not reach. Additionally, the company's "Virtual Research Sites" also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location by a establishing the resources of a research site in places where a physical site does not exist. Except these sites have much greater reach and move convenient options for patients to participate in clinical trials at home and in their community. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

Throughout her career Myles has worked on evolving the clinical research process at a variety of levels while striving to make a more patient-centric approach. Undertaking those same challenges with Curebase, she will be responsible for developing, maintaining and promoting the company's decentralized clinical trial (DCT) framework, assembling patient and physician advisory boards, establishing academic and key opinion leader partnerships, driving clinical trial design innovation, ensuring other Curebase teams are deploying the DCT framework, supporting sales to potential customers, and advocating for better patient-centricity.

"Jane's deep knowledge of clinical operations and extensive experience designing and executing global registrational trials and leading global teams to solve trial recruitment and retention challenges will help Curebase's DCT platform become even more patient-centric," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "She demonstrates a strong passion for making clinical trials efficiently patient- and site-friendly, ultimately leading to better drug studies that benefit customers and patients."

Immediately prior to joining Curebase, Myles served as the director of decentralized trials at Covance, where she led the design and optimization of the company's decentralized trials delivery process as well as development and implementation of its operational strategy to drive broader adoption of decentralized and hybrid trials. She also spent more than 10 years at Roche as global head of patient recruitment and then as Head of Operational Intelligence and Innovation. Myles also had several clinical trial management leadership positions at Genentech, as well as other major pharmaceutical sponsors.

"What excites me about joining Curebase is that the company wants to take on the most difficult trials," Myles said. "We want to make our trials accessible to the toughest cases like oncology and gene therapy patients because those are the patients who are most at risk, most immune-compromised, most sick, and most in need of support from caregivers, in addition to standing the most to benefit from a clinical trial."

Myles received her Master's degree in pharmacology and toxicology and bachelor's degree in life sciences from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

Media Contact:

Shawn Malloy

[email protected]

315-882-5310

SOURCE Curebase

Related Links

https://www.curebase.com

