CurePSP's clinical guide to rare neurodegenerative conditions is published by leading neurology journal

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontiers in Neurology today published a groundbreaking guide to best practices in the clinical management of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal syndrome (CBS) created under the auspices of CurePSP by the directors of its 25 Centers of Care and collaborators from their institutions.

PSP and CBS are rare brain conditions with a relentless course, each usually starting in the mid-60s and leading to death in an average of seven years. CBS is the most common symptomatic manifestation of the disease called corticobasal degeneration (CBD). Most physicians, including many neurologists, are reluctant to care for patients with these conditions because of unfamiliarity with their multiplicity of complex, interacting, and debilitating symptoms. While there is as yet no specific or disease-modifying treatment for PSP or CBS, their symptoms are responsive to a variety of medication and nonmedication treatment strategies.

The guide was drafted by 37 top clinicians supervised by a steering committee comprising Lawrence I. Golbe, MD, emeritus professor of neurology at Rutgers University and CurePSP's Director of Clinical Affairs, and three other specialists: Irene Litvan, MD, of the University of California, San Diego; Alexander Y. Pantelyat, MD, of The Johns Hopkins Hospital; and Brent Bluett, MD, of Stanford University. Dr. Golbe said, "As rare and complex diseases with no cures as yet, PSP and CBD have become 'orphaned' in the minds of many clinicians. This paper details the symptomatic management of these diseases and should help physicians and other clinicians become more familiar with these conditions and deliver the best possible care to patients."

CurePSP's Centers of Care are designated for their superior capabilities in caring for people with these "prime of life" neurodegenerative disorders, so named because they tend to strike younger in life than the more-familiar and far-more-common Alzheimer's disease. The steering committee divided the subject into 12 areas, assigning each to its own writing committees composed of the Centers of Care site directors, all neurologists specializing in movement disorders or behavioral neurology, assisted by other clinicians from their institutions. The steering committee then collated and edited the contributions and submitted the resulting draft to all 37 contributors for further suggestions.

CurePSP is the nonprofit advocacy organization focused on progressive supranuclear palsy, corticobasal degeneration, and other prime of life neurodegenerative diseases, a spectrum of fatal brain disorders that often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years. Currently, there is no effective treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect more than 150,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since it was founded in 1990, CurePSP has funded nearly 200 research studies and is the leading source of information and support for patients and their families, other caregivers, researchers and doctors, and allied healthcare professionals. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please visit www.curepsp.org for more information.

