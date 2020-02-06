Curi Capital Announces New CEO to Lead Firm's Growth in Wealth Management & Retirement Plan Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Capital, a full-service financial advisory firm, today announced the appointment of wealth industry veteran Dimitri Eliopoulos as the firm's Chief Executive Officer. Eliopoulos joins from RMB, a leading investment advisory firm based in Chicago, where he most recently served as Partner and President of Wealth Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® with a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Curi Capital offers comprehensive wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and retirement planning solutions for businesses—with a focus on serving physicians and their practices. The firm is built on the foundation of two parent companies with rich histories of client service and trust: Curi, an organization that has supported the physician community for more than 45 years, and MAI Capital Management, a nationally recognized wealth management firm with a nearly 50-year legacy.

Curi and MAI joined forces in 2019 to continue developing the wealth and investment management services that Curi started offering its member physicians more than a decade ago.

"With the addition of Dimitri, Curi Capital is more primed than ever to deliver on our vision for the firm," said Dale Jenkins, Curi's Chief Executive Officer. "We created Curi Capital to serve the physician community and those who support them first and foremost, but we know that the firm has the expertise and drive to help many more find and build true wealth—whatever it may mean to them."

"Curi Capital combines MAI's deep history and client-centric culture with Curi's experience and understanding of the unique challenges physicians and their practices face," said MAI's Managing Partner, Rick Buoncore. "We're thrilled to have Dimitri join us as we continue to build this world-class advisory firm. Dimitri has the background and expertise to lead the Curi Capital team into a new season of growth."

Eliopoulos comes to Curi Capital on the heels of several recent key hires. Mark Paccione, the firm's Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer, provides investment solutions and private investment opportunities to qualified clients. Wealth planning expert Frances Cronlund partners with clients as they develop and manage their goals-based, comprehensive wealth plan, and Managing Director of Retirement Plan Solutions Joe Dillon helps employers and business owners optimize their workplace savings plans and deliver financial wellness solutions to their employees.

"I'm truly honored to be part of the team at Curi Capital—a team that has been hand-picked to bring the most comprehensive and thoughtful financial wellness solutions to the physician community and beyond," Eliopoulos said. "We have a lofty vision to deliver for our clients and our firm. I look forward to working with the current team and inviting other like-minded advisors and partners to join us in executing on that vision day-in and day-out."

About Curi Capital

Curi Capital (www.curicapital.com) is a full-service, registered investment adviser that provides personalized wealth management, financial planning, and retirement plan solutions to high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net worth families, and businesses—with a history of serving physicians and their practices. The firm was founded on the idea that true wealth can mean something different to everyone. From providing for loved ones, to enjoying life's pleasures in retirement, to finding the peace of mind that comes with being prepared for unexpected twists and turns, Curi Capital helps its clients build true wealth—however they define it.

About Curi

Curi (www.curi.com) is the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians and those who support them. From medical malpractice insurance to wealth management to well-being programs, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management ("MAI") is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland, with additional offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, OH, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Nashua, NH, Irvine, CA, Reston, VA and New York, NY. As of Dec. 31, 2019, MAI's assets under management totaled more than $7 billion. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.

