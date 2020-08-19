Curi Recognized as Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurer by Aon's Ward Group

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi—the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians—has been named as one of the top 50 performing insurers in the property-casualty industry by the Ward Group. The Ward Group, part of Aon, provides benchmarking and best practices for the insurance industry. Curi is the only company that specializes in physician professional liability to make the Ward's 50 list in 2020.

The Ward Group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 2,900 property-casualty companies in the United States every year to identify top performers. Each company on the list must pass primary safety and consistency tests and achieve superior performance over a five-year analysis period. The Ward Group examined company performance from 2015 to 2019 in order to compile the 2020 list.

Among the many key safety and consistency metrics assessed by Ward, candidates must maintain minimum surplus and premiums over each of the five years analyzed, as well as demonstrate the potential to grow while maintaining strong financial results. Growth performance and stability metrics include growth in revenue, surplus, and average combined ratio during the period 2015 to 2019.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top-50 property-casualty insurer by the Ward Group—especially as the only MPL-specialized carrier during such a challenging time for our industry," said Curi's CEO, Dale Jenkins. "Curi's strong financial foundation is more important than ever as we continue to help our physician members and their practices not only survive, but thrive in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond."

For more information on this recognition from the Ward Group, visit ward.aon.com/ward-benchmarking/wards50. For more information on Curi's recent financial performance, see the company's 2019 Annual Report at curi.com/annual-report/2019.

About Curi

Curi ( www.curi.com ) is the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians and those who support them. From professional liability and other lines of insurance, to wealth management and advisory services, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

