CuriosityStream Gets Down To Business With Its Award-Winning Streaming Service

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriosityStream, the global factual media company and on-demand destination from the founder of Discovery Channel, invites corporations to give their staff the Gift of Curiosity this holiday season. This unique way to say thank you inspires lifelong learning and a fun way for employees and their families to relax after a long day.

With its thousands of titles featuring high-quality, factual entertainment, CuriosityStream fosters corporate perks where employees of all ages and rank have the ability to explore their passions and individual interests, develop new ones, and indulge their inner geek with topics ranging from nature to science to history and beyond.

"As companies seek new ways to retain, motivate and reward today's workforce, CuriosityStream offers this unexpected and unique solution. Giving the Gift of Curiosity helps leaders to honor, reward and respect their teams with a choice that encourages lifelong learning while being entertained," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream is working with a growing number of industries and businesses to bring the subscription service to their employees and customers with the Gift of Curiosity, including:

Home Security (ADT Security Services)

Finance (Stifel Investment Banking)

Legal (Arnold & Porter)

Accounting (Cohn Reznick)

Service (Noble House Hotels & Resorts)

Automotive ( Royal South Toyota )

) Restaurants (El Sapo Cuban Social Club)

What Employers Are Saying About the Gift of Curiosity

"Our Associates can enjoy CuriosityStream with their families on their own time, plus it's inspiring to hear hallway conversations shift to science, nature and technology. People are entertained while learning something new, leading to a more dynamic office. I highly recommend adding this service to your benefits package."

David Sliney , COO, Stifel Investment Banking

"CuriosityStream has been a hit with our team. With our appreciation of automobiles and more, we were thrilled to see the amount of content around Classic Cars and the engineering behind Speed. This is a service we are proud to provide our hardworking staff."

Brad Surian , General Manager, Royal South Toyota

"At Oracle Capital, we're continually reinforcing our culture of active engagement, lifelong learning and intellectual development and CuriosityStream has been an imaginative, cost-effective perk to encourage and nurture those values across all stages of our firm and all interests of our people."

Zach Biddle , Managing Director, Oracle Capital LLC

To learn more about the Gift of Curiosity, please go to www.curiositystream.com/benefit.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, StarHub TV, TotalPlay, Medianet, and other global distribution partners and platforms.

CONTACT: Ali Finer

ali@punchpointgroup.com

SOURCE CuriosityStream, LLC

Related Links

curiositystream.com

