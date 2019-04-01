CuriosityStream Jumps Aboard THE WOODSTOCK BUS

In THE WOODSTOCK BUS, unlikely friends team up and join forces on an epic quest to help artist Robert "Dr. Bob" Hieronimus find and resurrect his greatest work, the iconic Volkswagen bus known as the Woodstock 'Light' Bus. It's legendary and perhaps the most valuable piece of American automotive art ever. And it's lost. The CuriosityStream special chronicles a race across America's highways, back roads and junkyards to solve the 50-year old mystery, restore and repaint the bus, and take it back to Woodstock. Traveling from #VanLife subculture to the high-stakes world of classic automobile investing, it's a mission to get the lost symbol of a generation back on the road and into the Light.

"We're working to bring the Woodstock story to life, searching for a symbol-covered bus that's symbolic of an event, that's symbolic of an era... and a generation," said executive producer John Wesley Chisholm. "It's the search and the journey, that reveals something of the Woodstock feeling. The bus brings joy and smiles to people's faces. Whatever your dream is, wherever you want to go, the bus will take you there. It's a symbol of our enduring hope for a better future."

THE WOODSTOCK BUS is produced by Arcadia Content for CuriosityStream. For Arcadia Content, the executive producer is John Wesley Chisholm. For CuriosityStream, Steve Burns is chief content officer and Rob Burk is executive producer.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones.

About Arcadia Content:

Arcadia Content is a TV production company creating popular and entertaining factual programs for global audiences.

