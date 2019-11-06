Curis Abstracts for Fimepinostat and CA-4948 Accepted for Presentation at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that abstracts for both fimepinostat and CA-4948 were accepted for presentation at the 61st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) which will be held December 7-10, 2019, in Orlando, FL.

"We are pleased to announce that abstracts for two of our first-in-class cancer therapeutics, fimepinostat and CA-4948, were accepted for presentation at ASH," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "In addition to the data published in the abstracts this morning, we look forward to providing updated clinical data on both programs at ASH."

Curis' abstracts are listed below and are available on the ASH conference website: www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/.

Poster Presentation:

Presentation Title: A Multi-Center Dose-Finding Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability,

Pharmacokinetics and Preliminary Efficacy of Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) in

Combination with Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R)

Lymphoma Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive

B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical

Trials: Poster III Viewing Date/Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Hall B, Orange County Convention Center

Online Abstract:

Abstract Title: Phase 1 Dose-Finding Study Investigating CA-4948, an IRAK4 Kinase

Inhibitor, in Patients with R/R NHL: Report of Initial Efficacy and Updated

Safety Information

Poster Presentation:

Presentation Title: SF3B1 Mutations Induce Oncogenic IRAK4 Isoforms and Activate

Targetable Innate Immune Pathways in MDS and AML Session: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Basic and Translational Studies: Poster

III Viewing Date/Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Hall B, Orange County Convention Center

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, including fimepinostat, which is being investigated in clinical studies in patients with DLBCL and solid tumors. Curis is also engaged in a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

