Curran Biotech's Capture Coating™ Transforms Everyday Air Filters into Virus Fighting Front-Line Tools in the Battle Against COVID-19, Contributing to the Safety of Filtered Air

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative nanocoating from Curran Biotech stops the spread and lingering impacts of viruses (including SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus/COVID-19). When applied to common air filters for either home or commercial HCVAC systems, Curran Biotech's Capture CoatingTM permanently bonds to the porous materials within a filter, stopping viruses, bacteria, and fungi while not impacting airflow/breathability.

Curran Biotech's innovative nanocoating transforms common household air filters into powerful tools for stopping viruses, bacteria, and fungi - without impacting airflow/breathability.

Curran Biotech is a materials science manufacturing company that provides nanocoating solutions to industry. With the emergence of the worldwide pandemic, a new approach to protecting buildings and inside air from the transmission of contagions was required. The hydrophobic nanocoating was developed to combat the airborne nature of the coronavirus.

Standard air filters are rated using the MERV system – Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV rated 8 filters are typical). With the Curran Biotech Capture CoatingTM, filters perform better with regard to viral protection – outperforming higher rated filters – without impacting airflow (static air pressure). The solution is available now from distributors and retailers across the globe.

"Rather than just using a form of detergent to kill the virus in real time—having no real long-lasting benefits—we approached the problem of protecting buildings from airborne transmission in a different way," according to CEO, Eileen Mellon. "We have developed a nanoscale coating that can wrap itself around the individual fibers of HVAC air filtration media, rendering them superhydrophobic without affecting critical HVAC operational parameters".

Curran Biotech treated filters operate normally with regard to dust and other dry particulates but reject aqueous/liquid-phase contaminants. Because the coronavirus in its most infectious state is surrounded by an aqueous liquid-phase environment, Capture CoatingTM physically stops the virus at the surface of the air filter.

The company is pleased to announce Capture CoatingTM is available through distributors like CC Distributors of Corpus Christi, TX. CC Distributors is a large regional distributor of builders' hardware, medical/office supplies, and disinfectant products and is helping South Texas return to normal and back to work. "Capture CoatingTM has helped our offices get back to their everyday routine, with less worry about COVID-19," says Director of Sales & Marketing, David Berlinga. "We are excited about decreasing the chances of contracting the virus."

Camden Property Trust, an innovative multifamily operator, uses Capture CoatingTM at almost all of their 165 community portfolio common area HVAC systems nationwide. "We appreciate the innovative and realistic approach of making use of these types of products for the benefit of our team members and residents" - Ben Mills, Vice President of Construction and Facilities.

Dr. Donald Birx, President of Plymouth State University includes Curran Biotech's Capture CoatingTM as part of a multi-tiered approach to operating a large university campus. "We have a responsibility for establishing and maintaining safe, productive learning environments. Our COVID response efforts include social distancing, masking, and leveraging the Curran Biotech solution to help clean our air. We are especially pleased with the ease of installation and the low cost for each filter."

"2020 has forced us to rethink things," says Becky Scott, Curran Biotech's Chief Marketing Officer. "Being able to participate in life – to breathe without worry – is normal, right? We can't always be outside. We've developed an innovative nanocoating that makes your regular air filters work better – it stops the virus – without impacting breathability."

Curran Biotech's Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Ken Russell, continues: "2020 has forced us to reimagine normal. We wanted to do more – because we could do more – we wanted to make inside air safer – safe enough to feel better about going back to work. I just want to stay safe – for me AND my family – we knew science was the way to go."

