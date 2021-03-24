Curran Contracting & G.A. Blocker Grading Contractor, Inc. Announce Merger increasing capacity and resources nationwide

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Contracting Company is pleased to announce the merger with G.A. Blocker Grading Contractor, Inc., bringing together their business operations and personnel. Operating under the Curran brand, this joining of forces will strengthen each organizations' overall capacity and performance for their industrial, institutional and residential clientele.

G.A. Blocker, founded in 1969, offers the ideal opportunity for Curran Contracting to strengthen and expand its service offerings in mass grading, asphalt paving and heavy highway infrastructure. With G.A. Blocker's strong roster of existing clients and team of talented industry professionals, the merger supports the growth strategy of Curran to lead the commercial construction and heavy highway markets as a single provider to manage and self-perform all facets of site development.

"This merger unifies more than 150 years of construction experience between two highly reputable companies. The combined strength of this group will allow us to provide even greater value to our construction industry partners," explains Rick Noe, President of Curran Contracting.

Matt Blocker, President of G.A. Blocker, also commented, "As another family-owned company, we're excited to partner with a firm like Curran that shares the same core values in life and business. This merger is truly combining the strengths of two families into a single dynamic team."

Curran is a site development, excavation, mass grading, paving and asphalt sales contractor serving GC's and developers nationwide. We have been a leader in both the public and private transportation sectors for more than 85 years and have earned our reputation of excellence by focusing on our core values of family, improvement, integrity, partnership, and respect. For more information, visit www.currancontracting.com.

Contact: Nick Schram

Phone: 815.455.5100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Curran Contracting

