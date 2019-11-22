Curran Investment Management Named Among Best Investment Managers

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) has been recognized nationally for investment performance. CIM was awarded six PSN Top Guns distinctions by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

The top awards for CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio include:

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #3 within the Large Core Equity and #6 within the US Core Equity Universes based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

Top ten performer within the Large Core Equity and US Core Equity Universes based on 3-year performance returns relative to the respective universe (3 Stars)

The top awards for CIM's Mid Cap Portfolio include:

Top ten performer within the Mid Cap Universe and Mid Growth Universe based on 3-year total return, outperformance of the style benchmark for the three latest, three year rolling periods all while being correlated to our benchmark for the last 5 years (4 Stars)

CIM was awarded two of the coveted Bull & Bear Masters top ranking. To achieve this ranking, Investment Managers must positively outperform their respective benchmark during periods of positive returns for the benchmark and the Investment Manager must have lost less than their respective benchmark during periods of negative returns for the benchmark. CIM was also honored with two 4 Star Top Gun ratings for its Mid Cap Equity Strategy. Lastly, CIM received two 3 Star Top Gun ratings for its Large Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy. Curran Core Growth Equity has outranked its peers and ranked among the top 10 managers consistently over the past decade by PSN Top Guns.

"It's an honor to have both Curran's Large Cap Core Growth and Midcap Core Growth recognized by PSN for our total return as well as our Large Cap Core earning the esteemed Bull Bear Master recognition for adding value in both rising and falling markets. In addition Curran's Midcap has been recognized for its strong 3-Year rolling returns over the course of 2019 as well as its ranking in the top 10 for total return among its peer group for the most recent 3-Year period." ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President & Chief Investment Officer, Curran Investment Management

The Top Guns rankings recognize exceptional achievement and outperformance among peers measured against their relative benchmarks. The respective Universes are comprised of the following number of investment managers: US Core Universe (304), Mid Cap Universe (368), Mid Growth Universe (103), and Large Cap Core Universe (182) with a total of 1,621 products. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking performance of investment managers.

CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity portfolio's objective is to consistently outperform the S&P 500 Index over a full market cycle on both relative and risk adjusted returns. It is invested in 20 to 25 high quality companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are above $5 billion. The portfolio is designed to deliver superior downside protection in difficult markets while fully participating in rising markets.

CIM's Mid Cap Equity Portfolio seeks consistent capital appreciation from investments in mid-sized U.S. companies and to outperform the Russell Midcap Growth index. The portfolio holds positions in 35 to 40 diverse high quality mid-sized equities whose market capitalizations range from $3 billion to $20 billion.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $437 million in assets and has additional offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cape May, NJ.

For more information, please visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

About Informa Investment Solutions

A market leader in intelligence and software solutions for investment professionals and financial institutions of all sizes, Informa Investment Solutions offers a robust set of analytics and tools to help you grow and retain your business. With a nearly 40-year history, Informa Investment Solutions, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, has set the standard for providing turnkey and customizable applications for performing manager searches, building wealth plans, and producing client reports and investment marketing materials for companies worldwide. For more information, please visit http://informais.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/InformaInvest.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located on http://www.informais.com/resources/psn-top-guns.

Media Contact:

Name: Julie Gondar, esq

Firm: Curran Investment Management

Email: jgondar@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4200

SOURCE Curran Investment Management

Related Links

http://www.curranllc.com

