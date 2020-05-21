Curran Investment Management Named Among Best Investment Managers

ALBANY, N.Y., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management (CIM) awarded and nationally recognized for its Core Growth Equity strategy's investment performance. CIM ranked #1 in Large Core Equity for its 3-year total return as well as receiving additional top three rankings from PSN Top Guns. Core Growth Equity ranked #1 for its performance among Large Core strategies in both rising and falling markets, Bull & Bear Masters, a distinction by Informa Financial Intelligence's PSN manager database, North America's longest running database of investment managers.

Awards for CIM's Large Cap Core Growth Equity Portfolio include:

3-year total return ranked #1 among 283 investment strategies within the Large Core Equity Universe and #3 among 696 strategies within the Core Equity Universe

Bull/Bear Master, ranked #1 within the Large Core Equity universe and #2 within the US Core Equity based on Upside/Downside Capture Ratio over the prior 3 years

Curran's Core Growth Equity 3-year total return ranked #1 among all Large Cap Core Equity strategies and #3 in the US Core Universe, receiving a 3 Star Top Gun rating. CIM was also awarded two coveted Bull & Bear Masters rankings. To achieve this ranking, managers must outperform their benchmark during periods of up markets and decline less than the benchmark during periods of down markets.

"It's an honor to be recognized again by PSN's Top Guns for both our 3-Year Total Return and a Bull & Bear Master. It's challenging to outperform in both rising and falling markets while adhering to a low portfolio turnover investment philosophy" ~ Kevin T. Curran, CFA, President, Curran Investment Management

Top Guns rankings, recognize manager achievement and outperformance measured against their benchmarks. The complete list of PSN Top Guns can be located at Zephyr's PSN Universe Database. PSN is widely used by institutions and consultants in finding and tracking investment manager performance.

CIM is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY, serving both individual and institutional clients. CIM manages $400 million in assets.

For more information, visit www.curranllc.com

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

