Currency counting machine market Size to increase by USD 625.77 million: APAC to account for 38% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Currency Counting Machine Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% and register an incremental growth of USD 625.77 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Currency Counting Machine Market 2023-2027

By region, the global currency counting machine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the end-user industries such as the BFSI and retail and the increasing number of banks are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The currency counting machine market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Aditya Systems

Billcon Corp.: The company offers currency counting machines such as Currency counter DL 2000 with hopper quality of up to 500 notes and stacker capacity of up to 200.

The company offers currency counting machines such as Currency counter DL 2000 with hopper quality of up to 500 notes and stacker capacity of up to 200. CDM USA Inc.: The company offers currency counting machine namely CDM 1700 currency counter with 1,900 notes per minute and features touch-sensitive controls, automatic and manual start, user-adjustable batch stops and a grand total accumulation of all notes counted.

The company offers currency counting machine namely CDM 1700 currency counter with 1,900 notes per minute and features touch-sensitive controls, automatic and manual start, user-adjustable batch stops and a grand total accumulation of all notes counted. Crane Payment Innovations Inc.: The company offers currency counting machines such as JetCount currency counter model 4020, model 4021, and model 4022.

The company offers currency counting machines such as JetCount currency counter model 4020, model 4021, and model 4022. Dolphin Automation: The company offers currency counting machines namely Value counting machine, Value note counting machine, Cash counting machine, and Currency counting machine.

The company offers currency counting machines namely Value counting machine, Value note counting machine, Cash counting machine, and Currency counting machine. Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd.

Halma Plc

Hilton Trading Corp.

Julong Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in counterfeit currency, the rising number of bank branches in developing economies, and the counting accuracy offered by currency counting machines. However, the increased number of card transactions is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, and commercial. The BFSI segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The portable cash counting machine market share is expected to increase to USD 75.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. The innovation in technology and product features is notably driving the portable cash counting machine market growth, although factors such as the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet may impede the market growth.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12053.16 million. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is notably driving the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth, although factors such as growing demand for the volatility in the value of cryptocurrency may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this currency counting machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the currency counting machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the currency counting machine market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the currency counting machine market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of currency counting machine market vendors

Currency Counting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 625.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Systems, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Billcon Corp., CDM USA Inc., Crane Payment Innovations Inc., Dolphin Automation, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRG Banking, Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd., Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd., Halma Plc, Hilton Trading Corp., and Julong Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global currency counting machine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global currency counting machine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Range Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Range Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Basic note counter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Basic note counter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Basic note counter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Basic note counter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Basic note counter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hi-speed heavy duty cash counting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hi-speed heavy duty cash counting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hi-speed heavy duty cash counting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hi-speed heavy duty cash counting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hi-speed heavy duty cash counting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Intelligent counting cum counterfeit detection machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Billcon Corp.

Exhibit 123: Billcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Billcon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Billcon Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 CDM USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 126: CDM USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 127: CDM USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 128: CDM USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Crane Payment Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 129: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Crane Payment Innovations Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dolphin Automation

Exhibit 132: Dolphin Automation - Overview



Exhibit 133: Dolphin Automation - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Dolphin Automation - Key offerings

12.8 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 135: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

12.9 Glory Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Glory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Glory Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Glory Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Glory Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 GRG Banking

Exhibit 147: GRG Banking - Overview



Exhibit 148: GRG Banking - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: GRG Banking - Key offerings

12.12 Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Guangzhou SmartTec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Hilton Trading Corp.

Exhibit 156: Hilton Trading Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Hilton Trading Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Hilton Trading Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Julong Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Julong Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Julong Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Julong Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio