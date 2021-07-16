Current Dealers Supplying Electric Vehicle Chargers and Solar Solutions to Property Owners and Businesses Nationwide

DETROIT, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William McCoy and Sal Estrada have seen the future and it's electric. These lifelong friends and entrepreneurs have launched Current Dealers, supplying and installing electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar panels and battery storage units nationwide to car dealerships, garages, property managers and federal and local government agencies.

In a three-step process, Current Dealers offers a facility assessment, which includes a comprehensive check of a property's EV charging requirements along with a proposal; installation, which accounts for the property's current and future EV charging needs; and ongoing service, including warranties, maintenance and support on all EV products.

The two men joined forces when Estrada, a master electrician and Current Dealer's COO, and McCoy, Current Dealer's CEO and manager of his family's car dealership, realized the auto industry was changing and there was a growing interest in EVs but that there is a lack in leadership when it comes to installing and servicing of EV chargers.

"EV chargers offer businesses, cities, and property owners a competitive advantage," McCoy said, noting that there are 100,000 public chargers in United States. But analysis believe that number needs to double by 2025. Entities that install an EV charging station now will save money, plus watch their sales, profits, and property value increase, while competitors are sidelined waiting for an installation date.

McCoy pointed out that there are 100 fully electric vehicles coming to market by 2025. And companies like General Motors plans to release 30 new electric vehicle models by end of 2024. Experts predict there will be a fivefold increase in electric vehicle sales in the coming years.

Additionally, now is a great time to purchase and install EV chargers. until December 31, 2021, facilities can receive a tax credit up to $30,000 on installations of EV chargers, solar panels and battery storage units.

"Chargers are the backbone of the electric vehicle future," Estrada said. "When it is as convenient as charging your phone to find a place to charge an EV, you will see EVs flying out the door," related McCoy.

In addition to specializing in EV chargers, Current Dealers also offers expertise in solar panels and battery storage.

Estrada said commercial property owners can save up to 80 percent on their annual energy bill with solar panels. He added solar energy requires a reliable battery storage system and Current Dealers has partnered with industry-leading battery companies such as Generac and SunPower to provide the best battery storage systems on the market.

