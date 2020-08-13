Current Sense Amplifier Market To Reach USD 4.65 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Current Sense Amplifier Market is projected to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of compact sizing factors in end-use applications, particularly in IoT devices, along with increasing demand for amplifying the small voltage to provide high bandwidth in the presence of large common-mode voltage. The growing need for real-time overcurrent protection, current metering, and monitoring for the closed-loop feedback and power monitoring facility for system optimization is also boosting the market growth. Any technology that heightens the overall performance of the electric vehicles, including battery management system (BMS), traction inverters, on-board chargers, and current measurement & precision management, among others, are substantially being adopted by the EV OEMs. Current sensing amplifiers have its applications in high-voltage subsystems for measuring large currents at a high common-mode voltage, and high-performance measurement even in a harsh environment for both the heavy-duty vehicles and even 2-wheelers.

LM358 pinout, LM358 comparator, LM358 amplifier circuit, LM324 pinout, LM358 Arduino, and LTC6102, among others, are some of the widely used solutions demanded by the end-users.

Hall effect sensor, linear hall effect sensor, hall effect sensor circuit, hall effect current sensor, analog hall effect sensor, hall effect sensor wiring, shunt resistor, closed-loop hall effect, high accuracy hall effect, current sense resistor, 4-terminal current sense resistor, current sense amplifier circuit, current sense amplifier analog devices, current sense amplifier with comparator, high-side current sense amplifier, voltage sensing circuit, high-side current sense, low-side current sense, isolated amplifier for voltage sensing, shunt resistor in parallel, shunt resistor current sensor, shunt resistor current measurement, non-invasive current sensor, digital current sensor, DC sensor, and current sensor module, to name a few, are key aspects impacting end-user verticals and market growth in many ways and have been discussed in detail in the report.

The demand for the high power efficiency, consistency in the connection, and stringent linearity have increased the usability of the power and current sensing amplifiers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the research & development as the companies are being refrained from investing in any newer aspect of research or product innovation for the time being. The manufacturing industries also have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost and support the overall breakthrough required for sustainability in the increased internet penetration.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Space Saving CSA is growing with the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period owing to the huge development in the compact and space-saving sizing factors incorporated in the IoT devices & EV designing & system integration.

Based on the usage and the prices set for the CSAs, the low side sensing is projected to reach a market share of 43.8% by 2027, having grown at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. A higher growth rate has been observed for the high side sensing sub-segment.

The growing popularity of electronic devices, technological innovation, and widespread use of the internet has augmented the demand for IoT devices and its ever-growing application in the industry.

In June 2019 , Texas Instruments launched one of the smallest current-sense amplifiers available in the industry in a leaded package. Being the smallest, the CSA is claimed to be the most accurate comparators having an internal 1.2-V or 0.2-V reference. This INA185 current-sense amplifier, and the open-drain TLV4021 & push-pull TLV4041 comparators allow engineers & manufacturers to design a simpler, smaller, and more integrated & active systems having maintained the overall high performance.

, Texas Instruments launched one of the smallest current-sense amplifiers available in the industry in a leaded package. Being the smallest, the CSA is claimed to be the most accurate comparators having an internal 1.2-V or 0.2-V reference. This INA185 current-sense amplifier, and the open-drain TLV4021 & push-pull TLV4041 comparators allow engineers & manufacturers to design a simpler, smaller, and more integrated & active systems having maintained the overall high performance. In December 2017 , Semtech Corporation, a renowned supplier of the high-performance analog & mixed-signal systems with advanced algorithms, announced its success of the current sense amplifier where it was mentioned as EDN's Hot 100 products for the year 2017. Innovation, popularity, usefulness was considered for shortlisting the products.

, Semtech Corporation, a renowned supplier of the high-performance analog & mixed-signal systems with advanced algorithms, announced its success of the current sense amplifier where it was mentioned as EDN's Hot 100 products for the year 2017. Innovation, popularity, usefulness was considered for shortlisting the products. Key participants include STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation, Maxim Integrated, and ON Semiconductor, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, sales channel, form, end-use vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Precision CSA

High-Voltage CSA

Low-Voltage CSA

Space Saving CSA

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

High Side Sensing

Low Side Sensing

Current Flow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

Electronics and IoT

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

