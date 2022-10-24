Current Transformer Market Size to Grow by USD 219.65 Mn, Enhanced Accuracy of Current Transformers to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The current transformer market is growing at a CAGR of 4.75% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 219.65 million from 2021 to 2026. The report has analyzed the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Current Transformer Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the current transformer market: ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, FRER Srl V.le, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., among others.

The global current transformer market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC is expected to have a significant share in the current transformer market.

Market to observe 3.67% YOY growth in 2022.

Market Dynamics

The current transformer market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the enhanced accuracy of current transformers at extremely low voltage levels. Several vendors offer accurate revenue metering technology, which are incorporated with outdoor slip-over designs. New current transformer designs provide end-users with access to several metering points for improved accuracy in measurements, which helps ensure optimal performance of the grid. Thus, the rise in the demand for accuracy and enhancements in current transformers will lead to innovation in the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The current transformer market is fragmented, with a wide number of international and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as design, quality, turnaround time, product features, services, and maintenance of customer relationships to compete in the market. Most vendors lack product differentiation, which has compelled them to competitively price their products and services. Prominent vendors have high capital expenditures. However, new entrants would find it difficult to compete with international vendors.

Key Segments

The current transformer market is segmented by application into switchgear and power transformers. The switchgear segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global current transformer market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by an increase in investments in renewable energy projects worldwide.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global current transformer market is analyzed across five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 50% of the global market share over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and improved living standards have increased electricity consumption in the region, which, in turn, will drive the current transformer market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the current transformer market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Current Transformer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 219.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, FRER Srl V.le, Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Huayi Group. Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group, PREMO SL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., General Electric Co, Trench Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, and Fanox Electronic SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

