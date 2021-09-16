Curricula Announces Free Virtual Security Awareness Event Series

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curricula, the fun security awareness training company, is proud to announce its second annual security awareness virtual event: Curriculaville. As part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Curricula will host a free five-part webinar series every Friday in October featuring a stellar lineup of information security leaders starting Oct. 1.

"After the success of our first Curriculaville in 2020, we wanted to get more people involved when it was convenient for them, so we are rolling out a weekly series each Friday in October instead of one long day," said Curricula's CEO, Nick Santora (CISA, CISSP). "Our mission of sharing real-world cyber stories helps further justify the need for better cyber security education. Curriculaville is an opportunity for everyone to learn, and to create an open dialogue around security awareness training."

The purpose of Curriculaville is to gain better insight from security practitioners who are battling cyber attacks. Kicking off Curriculaville's opening session will be Chris Painter, the internationally recognized expert on cybersecurity.

"I've been involved in cyber issues for 30 years now and seeing the barrage of continuous ransomware attacks means we've got to get a lot better about defending ourselves," Painter said. "Education and ethics play a key role in our society, and it's great to see good people at Curricula on a mission to make security awareness training fun for everyone."

The agenda for this virtual webinar series is focused on helping CISOs, IT Directors, and Information Security professionals to develop more effective security awareness training by hearing firsthand from an incredible lineup of security leaders.

Curriculaville is a free event and will be hosted online every Friday in October from 2 - 3 p.m. EST / 11 – noon PST. The first Curriculaville webinar broadcasts on Oct. 1 with "How Do We Get Everyone to #BeCyberSmart".

For more information and to register for Curriculaville visit: www.Curriculaville.com

ABOUT CURRICULA

Founded in 2015, Curricula is a fun security awareness training platform that uses story-based learning to communicate cyber risk to employees. Curricula's mission is to fix boring security awareness programs by empowering employees to defend themselves against hackers. For more information visit: www.Curricula.com

