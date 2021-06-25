Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Approved to Support Reading and Mathematics Intervention for The School District of Philadelphia

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Diagnostic and Personalized Instruction was recently approved by The School District of Philadelphia for Reading and Mathematics intervention for the 2021–2022 school year. Now, all schools in the district that serve Grades K–8 students will have access to the award-winning online program as well as Curriculum Associates' accompanying Teacher Toolbox and professional development to support educators as they work to improve student achievement. Today, i-Ready serves more than nine million students and 25 percent of all Grades K–8 students in the United States, including students in more than 130 schools in The School District of Philadelphia.

"The i-Ready approval by The School District of Philadelphia further validates the impact of our program in the classroom," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We will now be able to support even more students across the district to help them make gains in both reading and math, while providing educators with practical and effective professional learning to help facilitate their ongoing instruction this coming school year and beyond."

In response to the current pandemic requiring flexibility in how learning takes place, The School District of Philadelphia sought to provide schools with high-quality, computer-based interim assessments that can support teachers in accelerating student learning as it is tied directly to both student-led and teacher-led instruction. After a rigorous review, i-Ready Diagnostic and Personalized Instruction was named one of the chosen interventions for meeting The School District of Philadelphia's online adaptive programming solutions.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students grow and access their grade-level learning.

