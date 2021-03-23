Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Wins Leading Education Awards

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready recently took home three leading education awards—a Tech & Learning 2021 Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning Award, a Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTE 2020 Award, and a THE Journal 2020 New Product Award—for its innovation and impact on education. Today, the online program, which is continually being updated with new features and resources to support the teaching and learning process, serves more than 9 million students nationwide and is currently being used by 25 percent of all K–8 students across all 50 states.

"We are always working to enhance i-Ready to meet the complex—and often changing—needs of educators and students alike, especially during a challenging school year like this," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning and THE Journal for our program and look forward to helping educators continue to deliver personalized, data-driven, and engaging instruction as they finish this year out strong."

The Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning Award, a new offering in Tech & Learning's legacy Awards of Excellence program, recognizes technology solutions that were important to delivering quality, continuous learning. i-Ready was awarded in the Primary Grades (K–6) category for helping students, parents, and teachers succeed in new remote- and hybrid-learning environments.

The Tech & Learning Best of Show at ISTE 2020 Awards recognize products that are transforming teaching and learning during the pandemic and beyond. The judges selected the winning products based on numerous factors, including value, uniqueness in the market, and the product's ability to solve specific problems for educators and administrators.

THE Journal is dedicated to informing K–12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators to help improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology. The New Product Awards program was launched this year to recognize leading providers in education whose products or services are particularly noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. i-Ready was named the platinum winner in the Adaptive/Personalized Learning Tool category.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A mid-year and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students grow and access their grade-level learning.

In 2020, the company made more than 100 new i-Ready updates—including adding more than 170 new Reading and Mathematics lessons (and an additional 160-plus lessons in Spanish), a Prerequisite Mathematics report for Grades 1–8, Reading resources for Grades 3–8 to help teachers prepare students for grade-level Reading instruction, and more—to help teachers address unfinished learning and offer guidance and tools to support teaching and learning, whether it takes place at home, at school, or both.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

