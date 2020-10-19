Curriculum Associates Launches New Resource Kits to Support School Leaders and Teachers

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued support of educators during this unique school year, Curriculum Associates has launched two new resource kits for both school leaders and teachers. The Teaching and Learning in 2020 Kits for Leaders and Teachers—both free and available online—provide multiple resources containing practical tips, valuable best practices, and printable guides and templates for effectively managing and delivering online Personalized Instruction and teacher-led remote instruction using i-Ready.

"We've spoken with educators across the country to understand what they need most this school year," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Based on these conversations, we created these kits featuring a curated collection of turnkey tools and resources to help ensure their success—and, ultimately, the success of their students—in this remote environment."

Both the Leader and Teacher kits focus on six overarching themes: adapting plans to unique needs, partnering with and supporting families, engaging all students, actively managing personalized learning, providing teacher-led instruction remotely, and using data to help make decisions.

The Kit: Teaching and Learning in 2020—Leaders provides an overview of the actions school leaders can take to support remote teaching and learning, as well as resources to help leaders understand and support teachers' delivery of Personalized Instruction and establish schoolwide goals and expectations. It also includes planning documents and communication templates for supporting and informing the broader school community.

The Kit: Teaching and Learning in 2020—Teachers is designed to help teachers think about how to best support, manage, and monitor online Personalized Instruction and teacher-led small group instruction with their students. It includes a collection of tips, tools, planning documents, and best practices from other educators for personalizing learning when students are remote, including ideas for getting students and families excited about online lessons.

In addition to these kits, resources are also available for families on the i-Ready Family Center to help support their partnership with teachers. These include checklists for administering the i-Ready Diagnostic, overviews of how to support and encourage student success with i-Ready, and technical support.

To download the kits, visit the Teaching and Learning in 2020 page at

i-ReadyCentral.com/TeachingAndLearningIn2020 .

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

