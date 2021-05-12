Curriculum Associates Ranks among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2021

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates, a leading educational technology and publishing company, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Curriculum Associates was founded with a mission to support teaching and learning wherever it's taking place. Recognizing this mission's success is driven by the talented staff members it employs. Curriculum Associates places a high priority on the happiness of its employees. A range of benefits includes flexible work hours, virtual fitness classes, and reimbursable caregiving support. Curriculum Associates has earned numerous accolades over the years as a top place to work and has a turnover rate far below the national average.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"As more and more companies switch to remote and hybrid workplace models, being nimble and intentional about company culture is more important than ever," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "It's an honor to be recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our employees and their evolving needs through the close of the pandemic and beyond."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit Inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact: Charlotte Fixler

Curriculum Associates

(978) 901-6066

[email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

