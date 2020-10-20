Curriculum Associates Sponsors the Council of the Great City Schools' 2020 Green-Garner Award Recognizing Outstanding Leadership in Urban Education

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its support of urban education, Curriculum Associates has partnered with the Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS) as a sponsor of the 31st annual Green-Garner Award. This year's award recipient, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa of Dallas Independent School District in Dallas, Texas, was selected for this esteemed honor for his strong dedication to the needs of students, profound commitment to improvement, and significant community involvement and leadership.

"We are proud to partner with the CGCS as they recognize exemplary leadership in urban education through this coveted and long-standing award," said Woody Paik, executive vice president of Curriculum Associates. "Superintendent Hinojosa is an exceptional district leader who is so well-deserving of this recognition. His ongoing work, as well as his commitment to urban education as a whole, has positively impacted students and educators across the district."

The Green-Garner Award, which is presented each year at the CGCS's Fall Conference, recognizes a board member or superintendent for their outstanding contributions in urban education. As the nation's highest urban-education honor, the award is named in memory of urban school leaders Richard R. Green, the first African-American chancellor of the New York City school system, and Edward Garner, a businessman and former school board president of the Denver Public Schools. Superintendent Hinojosa was chosen for this recognition among 20 superintendent nominees from districts across the nation.

Superintendent Hinojosa, a graduate of Dallas Independent School District, served six years at the helm of the nation's 14th largest school system before leaving in 2011. He returned for a second term as superintendent in 2015 and helped persuade voters to approve a $1.6-billion bond program, which was the largest in the district's history.

Under his leadership, the district has made a steady rise in student achievement over the last three years. Superintendent Hinojosa has also spearheaded an effort to increase internet access and connectivity, taking the lead in forming the "Operation Connectivity Task Force," which brings together North Texas K–12 technology officers and the Texas Urban Council of big-city superintendents. The task force's mission is to permanently solve the issue of connectivity at the state and national levels. He has also worked to increase the number of people of color and women in the district's leadership rank.

The CGCS is the only national organization exclusively representing the needs of urban public schools. Composed of 76 large city school districts, its mission is to promote the cause of urban schools and to advocate for inner-city students through legislation, research, and media relations. The organization also provides a network for school districts sharing common problems to exchange information and collectively address new challenges as they emerge in order to deliver the best possible education for urban youth.

"The CGCS is very appreciative of Curriculum Associates sponsoring the 2020 Green-Garner Award, and we thank them for their generosity and commitment to honoring the best in urban public education," said Michael Casserly, executive director of CGCS.

