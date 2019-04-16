Curtail Raises $3.25 Million in Series Seed Funding

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Curtail, Inc. announced it has raised $3.25 million in funding, led by Tarus Capital along with other investors. The funding will be used to build the company, particularly the engineering, sales and marketing teams and initiatives.

Curtail is changing how IT is implemented for government agencies, financial institutions, service providers and enterprise organizations that are developing and launching new software and services, especially in DevOps and cloud environments.

Curtail's network traffic analysis solution, ReGrade, helps customers release software updates faster with higher quality, enabling software and DevOps team to:

Verify quality of software upgrades and patches using real production traffic, thereby bridging the gap between continuous integration and continuous delivery

Prevent costly rollbacks and cumbersome staging

Regression test in development, quality assurance and production using breakthrough network traffic comparison analysis

Compare open source alternatives to achieve best application performance and security

Quickly report on software and web services differences including content, metadata, and application behavior and performance

The Curtail continuous security tool, ReCover, helps teams to mitigate zero-day attacks and prevent servers from being compromised with its ability to:

Detect and reduce the impact of zero-day attacks, increasing operational system efficiency and productivity

Isolate compromised servers without risk of downtime and negate false positives by switching traffic over to clean systems, eliminating the blocking of legitimate traffic

Frank Huerta, CEO of Curtail, said: "Traditional tools to find bugs in code are outdated in today's rapid DevOps cycle times. While flaws in software can also be exploited by attacks, it's most often the risk of unplanned downtime that causes the bigger risk for DevOps teams. It costs four to five times as much to fix a software bug after release, rather than during the design process."

Chris Kane, partner, Tarus Capital, said: "System downtime is the enemy of every business. Despite the risks of unplanned downtime, many organizations that develop software and services often push them live without knowing how the software will perform against production traffic. The industry needs new software testing methods to keep up with rapid DevOps cycles. Curtail's approach is a game changer – helping customers to develop stronger applications and to eliminate the risks of software update differences and defects that impact quality as well as application security."

About Curtail, Inc.:

Curtail, based in Santa Barbara, Calif., is changing how IT is implemented for government agencies, financial institutions, service providers, and enterprise organizations that are developing and launching new software and services, particularly in DevOps environments. By accelerating development while stopping vulnerabilities before they occur, Curtail keeps systems protected and running in the face of unplanned downtime, attacks or equipment failure. Website: www.curtail.com

