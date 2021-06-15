CurtCo Media Premieres Luxury Podcast Division With Travel That Matters, Hosted By Award-Winning Journalist Bruce Wallin

With pent-up demand for travel, Travel That Matters satisfies wanderlust and provides listeners with insider access to luxury hotels, impactful adventures, and secret hideaways.

"Travel That Matters provides listeners with inspiring behind-the-scenes stories," said Bill Curtis, CEO of CurtCo Media. "We're so excited to bring this world of ultra-luxury experiences to the world."

"Everybody is eager to travel again—I know I am—and Travel That Matters celebrates the many incredible experiences we have to look forward to," said Wallin. "From private safaris to insider culinary tours, we highlight the fascinating stories and meaningful moments that shape who we are."

The first episode of Travel That Matters features the ultimate in concierge luxury travel with Virtuoso CEO Matthew Upchurch. Subsequent episodes feature National Geographic Explorers in Residence, and owners of the luxury-safari company Great Plains Conservation, Dereck and Beverly Joubert, and Calum Morrison, founder of the life-changing Extraordinary Adventure Club. The trailer and first episode are HERE.

Learn more at: curtco.com/travelthatmatters

About CurtCo Media

From its studios in Malibu, CurtCo Media celebrates the fast-growing style of podcasting by providing millions of sophisticated listeners with authoritative hosts, nationally recognized guests, and talented storytellers. Using the highest recording and editing standards, the company presents series covering topics such as politics (Meet Me in the Middle and Medicine, We're Still Practicing) to luxury (Cars That Matter, Travel That Matters), entertainment (Hollywood Unscripted), daily inspiration (A Moment of Your Time), kids & family (A Moment For Kids) and wellness (Life Done Better), with new shows coming soon, including scripted sci-fi, SOLAR.

