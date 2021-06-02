Curtis D. Ravenel, Sustainable Finance Champion, Joins Persefoni Advisory Board

"I've long admired Curtis' steadfast commitment to sustainability and his forward-thinking leadership on climate finance," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and co-founder of Persefoni. "Companies and investors need better solutions to meaningfully track and measure sustainability data and do so with the same confidence that they presently manage their financial transactions. Curtis will immediately help Persefoni accelerate our mission of making carbon accounting, analysis, and reporting more accessible across the market."

As a member of Persefoni AI's Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB), Ravenel will work alongside Tim Mohin — Persefoni's Chief Sustainability Officer and the former head of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) — and Robert G. Eccles — a founding chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and visiting professor at the University of Oxford's Said Business School. The SAB works to advise the Persefoni board and executive team on best practices for integrating carbon accounting and risk modeling into its award-winning platform.

"My career has focused on the integration of sustainability and financial analysis, working closely with large enterprises and financial institutions. Persefoni's technology, ease of implementation / use and adaptability to increasingly sophisticated carbon accounting and management expectations allows organizations to effectively and efficiently deepen and broaden decision-useful modelling throughout an organization to achieve net-zero goals. It's the technology we need at this moment, and I look forward to advising Persefoni as it continues its impressive growth," said Ravenel.

In addition to his work establishing the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the COP26 Private Finance Hub, Ravenel is a Distinguished Fellow in Sustainable Finance at ClimateWorks Foundation. Recently, he served as the only non-European appointee of the European Commission's Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance and was a founding member of the Secretariat of the UN backed Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI). He also served on the boards of The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (USSIF) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and was also appointed by the Obama Administration to serve on the U.S. Chapter of the G8 Advisory Board on Impact Investing.

"We live in a time when sustainability is at the forefront of our global financial system. Investors and financial institutions now recognize that it's critical to address this challenge, and corporations/organizations are racing to answer this demand," said Mohin. "There are few people in the world with Curtis' deep experience in sustainable finance and his trusted counsel will guide Persefoni to create the technology feature-sets needed to support this new reality."

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI is a SaaS company that enables enterprises and institutional investors to measure, analyze, plan, forecast, and report on their carbon footprint. The Persefoni AI platform leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide users contextual sustainability performance scores for their organization and enables them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor as their financial ones. Built for both reporting companies and institutional investors, Persefoni is a complete carbon accounting and management system.

SOURCE Persefoni

Related Links

www.persefoni.com

