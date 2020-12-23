Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. Seeks Design Lights Consortium Listing for Its Harvester® Systems

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) is seeking testing and certification from the DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) for its Harvester® horticultural lighting systems.

DLC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to achieve energy optimization by enabling controllability with a focus on quality, people, and the environment. The DLC promotes high-quality, energy-efficient lighting products in collaboration with utilities and energy efficiency program members, manufacturers, lighting designers, and federal, state, and local entities. Through these partnerships, the DLC establishes product quality specifications, facilitates thought leadership, and provides information, education, tools and technical expertise. (https://www.designlights.org/about-us/).

The testing and certification process is not mandatory, but Curtis Mathes has identified several energy organizations that provide valuable incentives to customers that purchase DLC-listed products and implement them in their projects. This is particularly important to CMGL's indoor cannabis cultivation customers. In CMGL's experience, 60% of capital expenditures for a cultivation operation are directly related to acquisition of horticultural lighting. Further experience dictates that up to 40% of operational costs are directly associated with lighting power and HVAC costs to remove heat generated by lighting. In addition to the efficiency and cost savings associated with Light Emitting Diodes (LED), rebates and utility cost reductions provide further incentives to cannabis cultivators in many other states.

As many states start to implement power restrictions for cannabis cultivation, more traditional lighting products such as High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lighting will need to be replaced by more efficient solutions, such as LEDs. As acquisition of LEDs usually costs upwards of 300-500% of HPS lighting, rebates and incentives can go a long way to help growers make the change to the newer technology.

