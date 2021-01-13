Curtis Mathes Solidifies Distributorship for Canadian Cannabis Market

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has solidified a partnership with the PeaceCanna Corporation to be a distributor of Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc.'s (CMGL) Harvester® in the Canadian cannabis and hemp markets. PeaceCanna has been operating since 2018 as an all-encompassing services company with a coast-to-coast distribution network that covers British Columbia through to Atlantic Canada.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Curtis Mathes," states Robert Manes, President & Chief Operating Officer of Curtis Mathes, "PeaceCanna has established themselves as effective facilitators in the Canadian markets and we believe that their distribution network will respond very favorably to our industry-leading Harvester® lighting system."

According to Statista, a leader in market and consumer data and reporting, the Canadian cannabis market is on pace to exceed $7 Billion in value by the end of 2021, with cultivation expanding across all 10 provinces. The governing bodies in Canada have also been regarded as leaders in environmental regulation, with numerous jurisdictions requiring energy efficient lighting modalities, such as LEDs, for cannabis cultivation.

"To us, the Harvester® LED grow light represents the intersection of innovation and environmental stewardship," said Kyle Morley, Co-Founder of PeaceCanna, "We're always striving to help our clients get the most out of their cultivation facilities while being energy efficient."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED): Curtis Mathes Corporation is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

