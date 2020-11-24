Curtis Mathes to Begin Construction on Red Light Therapy Devices

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc. (CMTI) has received 60+ red light therapy (RLT) modules for initial photonics testing and product fabrication. CMTI's RLT units will feature a novel spectrum of light that has been shown in the scientific literature to greatly accelerate recovery from various injuries, including burns, lacerations and deep muscle tissue damage. CMTI has already been collecting anecdotal data from numerous study participants using prototype devices to evaluate the efficacy of RLT in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, chronic inflammation, and various degenerative neuropathies.

"While we are in still in the nascent stages with CMTI, the anecdotal evidence that we have collected with our prototype devices has been incredibly encouraging," said Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Chief Scientific Officer & Board Member, "RLT may not be a panacea; however, it is quite clear that our technologies are able to give those struggling with various inflammation-related conditions, greater mobility and functionality with their extremities even after a short 90-120 second treatment."

"Our RLT modules were developed on the basis of the best medical research that is currently available in the field of photobiomodulation," said Eric Hill, Chief Legal Officer & Board Member of Curtis Mathes, "The athletic recovery market aside, CMTI is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of those afflicted by inflammation and degenerative conditions."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YOUTUBE

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

Related Links

http://www.curtismathes.com

