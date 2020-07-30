Curvature announced as official Data Center Solutions Premium Support Partner for Intel® Server Maintenance globally

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's leading provider of third-party maintenance and multi-vendor network and data center IT lifecycle services, has announced that it has been selected as Intel's® global premium support partner to provide world-class onsite break-fix support, parts delivery and repair for Intel Server products.

"To achieve this partnership with Intel Corporation, Curvature has demonstrated and qualified expertise on Intel server products to the highest standards," noted Joel Shehadi, Regional VP, Sales, Curvature. "In doing so, we spent many months developing premium support capabilities specifically for Intel environments culminating in a 12-month pilot across Australia. Lessons learned from the pilot were incorporated by our own research and development labs, layering skills with Intel's support team to provide a robust, comprehensive and integrated support model without gaps for Intel branded servers."

As one of just a handful of global vendors selected, being a recognized Intel® Data Center Solutions Premier Support Partner means that Curvature can now offer direct support from its over 100 service centers globally using Curvature trained (and Intel accredited) engineers.

Intel® Server Support provided by Curvature today includes Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BP, S2600WF, S2600ST product families; 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor including S2600BPR, S2600WFR, S2600STR product families; Intel® Server System S9200WK product family. Curvature's comprehensive support agreement allows customers to extend the life of their assets which is compelling in today' stretched budgeting climate.

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24/7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

For Further Information:

Sharon Munday, Director

On Your Case Ltd on behalf of Curvature

[email protected]

+44 23 9311 4100

Bharat Vijayaraghavan

Curvature

[email protected]

+1 704.631.9001

