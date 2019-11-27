Curve Dental Announces Integration with Weave

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental, a leading provider of cloud-based dental solutions, today announced its integration with Weave, the leading patient communication platform. With this integration, Curve Dental customers can seamlessly use Weave's collection of communication tools.

"Patient experience is a top priority for most dental practices, with technology being a cornerstone of the modern experience," said Dave Cormack, Executive Chairman of Curve Dental. "By partnering with a proven patient communications solution like Weave, Curve customers will have access to a modern, HIPAA-approved communications tool that aligns perfectly with today's digitally-savvy patients."

Curve Dental's practice management software combined with Weave allows dental practices and small businesses to communicate more efficiently and effectively with patients and customers.

"Curve's dedication to streamlining processes for dental practices closely aligns with our mission of bringing businesses closer to the people who use them," said Brandon Rodman, CEO, and co-founder at Weave. "Curve brings flexibility and efficiencies to all dental processes and our integration will extend these capabilities to nurturing the patient relationship and experience. It's game-changing for practice owners and their staff, and we're really excited to see the impact on their businesses and patients."

Learn more at Weave's Booth # 3241 during the 2019 Greater New York Dental Meeting, December 1st thru December 4th.

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that's easy to use and built only for the web. Visit www.curvedental.com for more information.

About Weave

Founded in 2008 in Lehi, Utah, Weave is the premier customer communication platform for service-based businesses across the United States. From customer acquisition to retention, Weave provides communication software solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator, and has received several awards including Best of State for Software Engineers, Best Place to Work and Top CEO. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com

Media contact:

Mark Blount

230034@email4pr.com

888.910.4376

SOURCE Curve Dental