Curve Health Announces its Integration with PointClickCare to Bring More Robust Personalized Care to Skilled Nursing Facilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a company that delivers connected senior care via a platform that combines telemedicine, smart billing, health information exchange, and predictive analytics, today announced a robust 19-point integration with PointClickCare, the leading electronic-health record (EHR) solution supporting vulnerable populations within Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) settings.

Patient transfers from SNFs account for 14 million emergency department (ED) visits annually. The Curve Health platform -- built on the best-in-class Call9 solution -- drastically reduces these transfers by facilitating care in-place. A study in November's issue of the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found that 80% of patients avoided hospital admissions from SNFs as a result of the solution which benefited from integrations with PCC1.

Rob MacNaughton, CEO of Curve Health, says, "Reinforcing our integration with PointClickCare, and building upon our Call9 roots, allows us to have a meaningful impact for senior care within the rapidly evolving industry and provide support to at-risk populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for vulnerable Americans while addressing the important challenges we face today."

With this new HIPAA-compliant cloud-based healthcare software integration, Curve Health can ease the burden of SNF administrators by directly pulling information from electronic medical records (EMRs) from discharging hospitals and reconciling conflicting data regardless of the source. Insurance information, medications, lab orders, resident demographics, as well as nutrition preferences, family contacts and progress notes are all available. In addition, clinicians can see the most recent data based on the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards with real-time updates while documenting their encounters with a smart chart designed to minimize their operational burden, a key differentiating element for Curve Health.

"Our clinicians are guided through the seamless process, including supporting patient decisions such as their treatment and advanced care plans. This is ground-breaking for the industry and we are proud to contribute to the transformation of the senior care industry," adds MacNaughton.

Curve Health's 19-point integration with PointClickCare gives users the confidence to deliver the best care possible with more data needed for care delivery and ensures an unmatched patient and provider experience in leading skilled nursing facilities. Long term care industry users can now benefit from this integration by visiting the PointClickCare Marketplace , the largest ecosystem of integrated partner solutions.

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that has reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience.

