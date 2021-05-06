Curve Health Announces Multiple Partnerships With Skilled Nursing Facilities In Minnesota And California, Signaling An Important Moment For Patient Outcomes

MIAMI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a company that provides senior care within skilled nursing facilities through a platform that combines telemedicine, smart billing, health information exchange and predictive analytics, has announced its partnerships with Southview Acres Health Care Center in St Paul, MN and Affinity Healthcare Center in Paramount, CA. These partnerships come as skilled nursing facilities (SNF) seek innovative and safe ways to care for residents amid the challenges that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by up to 80%.

"When Tim Peck was in my facility on Long Island, I saw what an impact the platform could have and what it could mean for skilled nursing facility residents and staff. Since that time, I've been working to partner with Tim to bring the solution to Southview and facilities across Minnesota," commented Avi Katz, owner of Southview Acres Health Care Center. "The pandemic has opened the industry's eyes to the importance of telemedicine-based services in SNFs, and the regulatory environment now supports the growth of Curve and its partnership with forward-looking organizations like Southview. We're expecting the immediate accessibility of physicians to enable a more seamless patient & family experience and a significant decline in unnecessary hospitalizations."

Rob MacNaughton, CEO of Curve Health, commented, "The Curve Health platform improves the care experience for residents and providers, while having the patient and their families at the center of everything we do. Our solution is proven to enable remote physicians to collaborate with skilled nursing staff bedside to dramatically reduce unnecessary hospital transfers. The platform is truly transformative for the industry, and we're proud to put it in action for residents and staff of our partners in Minnesota and California, and beyond."

The integration of Curve Health's platform allows Southview Acres and Affinity Healthcare staff to improve patient outcomes by providing more personalized care for their residents. Residents are connected from their rooms directly with doctors and physicians through a tablet, allowing nurses on staff to execute on treatment plans. Higher visibility on the individual is made available through advanced predictive analytics, ensuring more accurate identification and treatment of medical conditions, and accurate execution of advanced care plans. Additionally, business intelligence analytics enable SNFs to improve staffing allocation, and smart billing features provide appropriate reimbursement for remote physician groups.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com

