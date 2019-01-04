Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index"). On November 7, 2018, Index constituent Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement") with Index constituent Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE: WGP) and affiliated entities wherein WGP would acquire WES, subject to the approval of WES unitholders. A special meeting of WES unitholders is scheduled for February 27, 2019, for the purpose of voting on the Merger Agreement. Per the Index's methodology guide, after the market closes on February 27, 2019, and effective on February 28, 2019, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH) will replace WES as a constituent of the Index at WES's then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

ABOUT THE CUSHING® 30 MLP INDEX

The Cushing® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents of the Index are selected by using a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP to rank Midstream Companies for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of Midstream Companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

