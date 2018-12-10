Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

News provided by

Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

09:02 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on December 21, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, effective December 24, 2018, as follows. Although there will be changes to the constituent weightings, there will be no changes to the Index constituents on the effective date.

Cushing® 30 MLP Index constituents, effective December 24, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

3.33%

Existing

AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

APU

3.33%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

3.33%

Existing

Antero Midstream GP LP

AMGP

3.33%

Existing

Antero Midstream Partners LP

AM

3.33%

Existing

CNX Midstream Partners LP

CNXM

3.33%

Existing

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

3.33%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

3.33%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream

Partners, LP

DM

3.33%

Existing

EQM Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

3.33%

Existing

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

3.33%

Existing

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

3.33%

Existing

Energy Transfer LP

ET

3.33%

Existing

EnLink Midstream, LLC

ENLC

3.33%

Existing

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.

EPD

3.33%

Existing

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

KMI

3.33%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

3.33%

Existing

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

MMP

3.33%

Existing

NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL

3.33%

Existing

Noble Midstream Partners LP

NBLX

3.33%

Existing

ONEOK, Inc.

OKE

3.33%

Existing

Phillips 66 Partners LP

PSXP

3.33%

Existing

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

PAA

3.33%

Existing

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

SHLX

3.33%

Existing

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP

3.33%

Existing

Sunoco LP

SUN

3.33%

Existing

Targa Resources Corp.

TRGP

3.33%

Existing

The Williams Companies, Inc.

WMB

3.33%

Existing

Valero Energy Partners LP

VLP

3.33%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

3.33%

Existing

ABOUT THE CUSHING® 30 MLP INDEX

The Cushing® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents of the Index are selected by using a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP to rank Midstream Companies for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of Midstream Companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-MLPX

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cushingasset.com/

Also from this source

09:02 ET Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing...

Dec 10, 2018, 09:02 ET Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

News provided by

Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

09:02 ET