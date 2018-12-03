Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Utility Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on December 31, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on January 2, 2019:

Constituents added:

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX)

Constituents removed:

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU)

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: DM)

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK)

SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® UTILITY INDEX

The Cushing® Utility Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in electric, gas and water utility services as well as master limited partnerships (MLPs) engaged in storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CUTI".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream energy infrastructure companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Utility Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CUTI

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC

