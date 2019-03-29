Cushing® Asset Management Announces Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management ("Cushing"), a leading investment adviser which invests primarily in securities of midstream energy and other natural resource companies, is pleased to announce that Jerry Swank, Founder, Managing Partner and co-Chief Investment Officer of Cushing, has appointed John Alban to the new position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Swank will serve in the new role of Chairman and will remain actively involved in the business. Mr. Alban has over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry and most recently has served as a partner and Chief Operating Officer of the firm. As CEO, Mr. Alban will continue to have primary oversight responsibility for the firm's operations.

Mr. Alban commented, "I am thrilled to have this new role at Cushing. We have an exceptionally talented team that continues to focus on delivering strong portfolio performance, top notch client service and innovative solutions for our clients."

"On behalf of all of his colleagues, I want to congratulate John for the expansion of his responsibilities as CEO," said Mr. Swank. Mr. Swank added, "John and I have worked together closely for 9 years and I am highly confident that he has the leadership and business skills to steer the firm forward. With John handling the day-to-day operations, I plan to focus my attention on the firm's investment strategies, including our private funds, and special projects."

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing") is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its general partner is Swank Capital LLC. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of midstream companies and other natural resource companies.

Cushing has recently moved offices. Its new address is 300 Crescent Court, Suite 1700, Dallas Texas 75201.

